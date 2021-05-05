NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $44.91. 9,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 953,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,483.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

