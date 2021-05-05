Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.44 Million

Brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce $26.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.12 million and the highest is $38.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $50.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $115.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $322.92 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $637.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.