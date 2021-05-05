Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.71

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 7651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

NVGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of -105.18 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $2,280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Navigator by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Navigator by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

