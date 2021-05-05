National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Update

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $235.40. 74 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $162.21 and a fifty-two week high of $258.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.67 and its 200-day moving average is $210.49.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

