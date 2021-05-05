National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.72

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.72 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 1894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

