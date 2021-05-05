National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. National Grid makes up about 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National Grid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

National Grid stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,611. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

