National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

FIZZ traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 636,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in National Beverage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in National Beverage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in National Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.