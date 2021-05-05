National Bank Financial Weighs in on IGM Financial Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IGM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.29.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$44.75 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

