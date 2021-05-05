National Bank Financial Comments on Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.17 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.32 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$515.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.00 million.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

