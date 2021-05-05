Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 40,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 61,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock has a market cap of C$31.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. The company sells its instruments in approximately 40 countries. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

