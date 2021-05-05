Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Update

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE NTP traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 662,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $611.49 million, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 403.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 456.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

