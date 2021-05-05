Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 1,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,019. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Myomo has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

