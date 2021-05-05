MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.99

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 23240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

