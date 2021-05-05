MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $511.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive for the company. Partnership with Microsoft will help in improving customer experience. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Index and Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.43.

NYSE MSCI opened at $482.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.38 and a 200-day moving average of $420.94. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,485,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MSCI by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 125.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

