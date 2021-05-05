Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

NYSE:MSI opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.33.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

