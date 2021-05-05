Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0945 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $39.99 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00072489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.08 or 0.00848315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,413.41 or 0.09769233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00101590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044334 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.