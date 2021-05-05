Morgan Stanley Takes $3.75 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Ozon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,987,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $6,902,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ozon stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.