Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 311.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of ACM Research worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ACM Research by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561 in the last 90 days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ACMR opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

