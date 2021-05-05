Morgan Stanley Raises Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $15.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

NYSE ACI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 11,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,507. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

