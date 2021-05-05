Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Accolade were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 289,411 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,847,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 772,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121,827 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.