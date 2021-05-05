Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $105.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

