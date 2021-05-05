Morgan Stanley Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $37.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,471 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 483.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,881 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,643 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

