Morgan Stanley Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $375.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.34. 271,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock worth $489,198,649. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

