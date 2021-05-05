Morgan Stanley Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $153.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

NYSE:DTE opened at $140.63 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in DTE Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,273,000 after buying an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

