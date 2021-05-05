Morgan Stanley Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $35.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

AXTA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. 34,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

