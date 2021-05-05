Morgan Stanley Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 270.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,991,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.