Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FB Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in FB Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.