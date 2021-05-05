Morgan Stanley Buys New Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Danaos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

