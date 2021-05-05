Morgan Stanley Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $77.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

GMED stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

