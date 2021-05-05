More Coin (MORE) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $261,760.81 and approximately $7,332.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00090642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00855739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.43 or 0.09853117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044533 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

