Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MONDY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Mondi stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $56.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

