MonaCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.79 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $188.22 million and $33.79 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00004995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,330.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.35 or 0.05784587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.62 or 0.02291305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.00607858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.19 or 0.00136382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00698881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00705536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.06 or 0.00472801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004433 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.