Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $382.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.38 and a 200 day moving average of $348.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

