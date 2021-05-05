Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $250.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

