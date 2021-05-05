Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $618,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $4,418,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 10,502.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,798,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

