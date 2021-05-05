Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 4,008 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.