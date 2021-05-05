Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 44.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $161,351,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.