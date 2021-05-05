Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.98 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $265.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.03 and its 200-day moving average is $220.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

