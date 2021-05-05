Moderna (MRNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $173.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.68. Moderna has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,724,566 shares of company stock worth $837,044,304 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.