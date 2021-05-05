MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMAC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MMA Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in MMA Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMAC stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MMA Capital has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 171.54%.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

