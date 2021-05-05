Mizuho Trims Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price to $13.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

