Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Price Hits $55.34 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $32.03 million and $398,769.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $55.34 or 0.00100928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Twitter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00065704 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,280.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.22 or 0.03857807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00266839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.46 or 0.01162621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00031981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00735893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,053.53 or 1.00408374 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 578,802 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Twitter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.