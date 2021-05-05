Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 16 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock traded down $9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5,095.00. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,791.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,409.21. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,173.76.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

