Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,990. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.55 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.56.

