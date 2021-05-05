Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $140.79. 149,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,933,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.02. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $396.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

