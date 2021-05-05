Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after buying an additional 917,853 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after buying an additional 915,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. 218,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,178. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

