Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 11,723 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,986. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62.

