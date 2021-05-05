Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,776 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

