Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Target by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 62,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.39. The stock had a trading volume of 42,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average of $182.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

