Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. 296,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold 151,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,504 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

